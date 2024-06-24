type here...
Thunder will strike you - Auntie Naa's Sofo curses Afia Schwar (VIDEO)
Entertainment

Thunder will strike you – Auntie Naa’s Sofo curses Afia Schwar (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle

Afia Schwar has been in the news following her harsh reaction to Ante Naa of Oyerepa FM over her decision to interview Gospel singer Yaw Sarpong’s wife over their marital issue.

Radio and TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger has gone hard on Auntie Naa and her production crew following her interview with Yaw Sarpong’s wife on the radio.

In a self-recorded video, Afia Schwarzenegger dragged Auntie into the gutters questioning her about her position in the Ashanti Region to be settling issues for people.

According to her, it is only someone sitting on a stool in the Ashanti Region who is allowed to sit on cases.

She lashed out again by questioning Auntie Naa why she failed to settle her marital issue with her ex-husband but rather went to marry another man and what even made it worse is she made the wedding private.

In a sharp rebuttal to Afia Schwar’s harsh comments, a prominent figure on the Oyerepa Afutuo show, who also serves as Auntie Naa’s pastor, has cursed the socialite.

In an interview, the pastor condemned Afia Schwar, saying that if she uses social media to insult him and earns even a cedi from it to feed her children, God will strike her down.

Source:GhPage

