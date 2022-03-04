Tickets for football matches at stadiums to be digitilized – Bawumia announces

- Advertisement -

The government and the National Sports Authority (NSA) are negotiating to digitalize football tickets in Ghana, according to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The current government is implementing measures to make everything in the country more accessible through digitization, and Bawumia has identified football as one of the sectors to be worked on.

The vice president intimated that talks between the government and the NSA are at an advanced level during the official unveiling of the computerized National Assay Laboratory in Accra on Wednesday, March 2.

“The government under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recognizes that our progress as a nation in the modern world is inextricably linked to digitalization and will therefore continue its adoption for the enhanced service delivery,” Bawumia said.

“It’s a critical path for our nation to remain competitive in the world of today and tomorrow. Government is willing to support any institution, public or private, which intends on implementing digital initiatives for efficiency.”

“Actually, we have engaged the National Sports Authority because we need to digitalize football tickets to enter the stadium. You should be able to sit at home, buy your tickets and go and enter the stadium without any (scheming) at the gate.

“We are going to do exactly that and you will see it in the next months that we will all be using our phones to buy tickets to watch football in the country,” he added.