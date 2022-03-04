type here...
GhPageNewsTickets for football matches at stadiums to be digitilized - Bawumia announces
News

Tickets for football matches at stadiums to be digitilized – Bawumia announces

By Albert
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
- Advertisement -

The government and the National Sports Authority (NSA) are negotiating to digitalize football tickets in Ghana, according to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The current government is implementing measures to make everything in the country more accessible through digitization, and Bawumia has identified football as one of the sectors to be worked on.

The vice president intimated that talks between the government and the NSA are at an advanced level during the official unveiling of the computerized National Assay Laboratory in Accra on Wednesday, March 2.

“The government under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recognizes that our progress as a nation in the modern world is inextricably linked to digitalization and will therefore continue its adoption for the enhanced service delivery,” Bawumia said.

“It’s a critical path for our nation to remain competitive in the world of today and tomorrow. Government is willing to support any institution, public or private, which intends on implementing digital initiatives for efficiency.”

“Actually, we have engaged the National Sports Authority because we need to digitalize football tickets to enter the stadium. You should be able to sit at home, buy your tickets and go and enter the stadium without any (scheming) at the gate.

“We are going to do exactly that and you will see it in the next months that we will all be using our phones to buy tickets to watch football in the country,” he added.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 4, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    5.4mph
    40 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News