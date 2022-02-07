“Tico Elantra, Obi Cubana is laughing at you for trying to copy his lifestyle” – Diamond Appiah slams Despite after he unveiled his $3M Bugatti

- Advertisement -

Diamond Appiah has once again slammed Dr Osei Kwame Despite after he unveiled his $3 million Bugatti yesterday to crown his 60th birthday celebration.

It can be recalled that after the business mogul gave out two 5 bedroom fully furnished houses to his sisters on his birthday – This same Diamond Appiah took to the internet to mock Despite and additionally troll him.

The failed politician has clowned the CEO of Despite Media Group latest big boy purchase in her most recent Instagram post.

According to Diamond Appiah who hasn’t attained even a quarter of the successes Despite has chalked, she’s feels ashamed for the business magnate for trying to copy the lifestyle of big Nigerian boys notably Obi Cubana.

She bitterly wrote;

“Is the Tico Elantra for me.. Nanka 70 ni 80 fuo die nka private jet kakra ni luxury yatch kakra ooo nobi these toys Nigeria game boys dey push they saw Jowi Zaza, Emoney, Obi Cubana and their gang r laughing at the Nkokorafuo trying to live their 30s lifestyle oooo.. Togo fuo ni”

Ghanaians and fans of Despite are currently roasting Diamond Appiah for needlessly attacking the revered businessman with the latest opportunity she gets.