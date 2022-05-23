type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleTiger rips off guy's fingers (Video)
Lifestyle

Tiger rips off guy’s fingers (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Tiger rips off guy's fingers (Video)
- Advertisement -

I don’t know if capturing this with one’s mobile is more stupid or the victim losing his finger is the most stupid. Those with mobile phones could have helped but well, what do I know?

This is clearly a dazzle gone wrong and the most stupid thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life.

A video that has landed on the local digital space captures the moment a guy was trying to impress two ladies he met a the zoo by foolishly availing himself to be served as lunch to a tiger.

The guy succeeded with the first two attempts but his third try cost him his fingers.

In the video, the tiger can be seen ripping off the guy’s fingers after they landed in its mouth.

Although the guy tried his possible best to get his fingers out of the tiger’s mouth but all his efforts proved futile.

Watch the video below to know more…

The guy was lucky at the same time. Thank God it was a finger. The pain he must have felt. The others who made the video weren’t even sensitive to pull him away after he was stalked.

They were more concerned about recording the disheartening incident.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 23, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    85.7 ° F
    85.7 °
    85.7 °
    62 %
    2.2mph
    80 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News