- Advertisement -

The big cat (Tiger) is the first non-domesticated animal to test positive for coronavirus in the United States and is one of seven big cats(Tiger) at the Bronx Zoo with coronavirus symptoms.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Couple arrested for holding their wedding amid lockdown

A 4-year female tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement released Sunday by the Wildlife Conservation Society, the positive test was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

In what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or the first tiger anywhere in the World.

The Tiger called “Nadia” is reported to have started showing symptoms of the virus since late last month.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Lockdown: NPP government to pay 3 months water bills for all Ghanaians

The symptom it experienced includes dry cough and it’s believed Nadia contracted the virus after getting into contact with a staff who probably has the virus but is not showing any symptoms of it.

“Public health officials believe these large cats became sick after being exposed to a zoo employee who was actively shedding [the] virus”, according to a statement from the USDA. Coronavirus infections result from person-to-person transmission, experts say.

Meanwhile, Nadia’s sister, Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions also developed a dry cough and loss of appetite but have not been tested for coronavirus.