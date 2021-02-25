Tiger Woods reportedly recovering in the Hospital From Deadly Car Crash

- Advertisement -

Earlier reports coming in was that legendary sportsman, Tiger Woods had been hospitalized following a car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Per a statement released by Wood’s agent Mark Steinberg, the golfer suffered multiple leg injuries in the deadly car crash.

Mark, in his earlier statement, indicated that Woods is currently in surgery and thanked his fans and followers for their support after the news came out.

Mark wrote, ”He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support. We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time”.

A new development coming in says that Woods is now stable, responsive and recovering after undergoing surgery.

A statement bearing the name of Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where Woods was admitted was posted on the golfer’s official Twitter page detailing his current condition.

Parts of Anish Mahajan MD statement read ”As previously communicated, Tiger was involved in a single-car accident earlier this morning in California. He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital.

” Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Habor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required the surgical release of the covering of the muscle to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods has built an unprecedented competitive career for himself. His achievements on the course; 106 worldwide wins and 15 majors make him one of the greatest golfers of all-time.