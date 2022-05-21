type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews‘Tigers at Wonda World Estates pose no danger’ – Wildlife Division
News

‘Tigers at Wonda World Estates pose no danger’ – Wildlife Division

By Kweku Derrick
Freedom Jacob Caesar aka Nana Kwame Bediako
Freedom Jacob Caesar says he acquired the the tigers to boost tourism in Ghana
- Advertisement -

The two tigers belonging to business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, pose no threats to residents at Wonda World Estates, officials of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission say.

Some inhabitants of the estate located at Avenue Lincoln, near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra, had expressed concern over the presence of the two tigers at the estate.

They claimed they feel unsafe sharing the estate with the carnivorous animals and have called on appropriate authorities to relocate them.

However, the Director of Operations at the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, Luri Kanton, indicated that “the tigers are safe, healthy and well protected and relocation will be done after investigations”.

After visiting the premises of the Wonda World Estate where the tigers are being kept, Mr. Kanton told the media on Friday, May 20, 2022, that “a new structure would’ve to be constructed at a new location before the relocation of the animals could be done”.

This, he said, will take about two months.

Meanwhile, Samuel Tiwonitaaba Kuteba, the trainer of the tigers, said the animals have been declawed and are under strict veterinary guidance.

He debunked rumours that the animals were smelly and dangerous to residents.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, May 21, 2022
    Accra
    moderate rain
    81.3 ° F
    81.3 °
    81.3 °
    78 %
    2.3mph
    100 %
    Sat
    81 °
    Sun
    77 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News