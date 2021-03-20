type here...
Brahabebome in Obuasi fully packed with soldiers guarding Richard Agu & girlfriend's wedding (VIDEO)
Brahabebome in Obuasi fully packed with soldiers guarding Richard Agu & girlfriend’s wedding (VIDEO)

By Nazir Hamzah
RICHARD-AGU'S-WEDDING
The most anticipated wedding of the weekend is currently happening at Brahabebome, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana between Richard Agu a millitary man and his lover Benedicta.

Ex Lover of the millitary man Richard Agu, Comfort Bliss had apparently narrated on social media of how she virtually spent all her money on Richard her former boyfriend for him to get the opportunity in the military only to be dumped by Richard later on.

Comfort who has had a massive sympathy from social media after sharing her story indicated that she is all set to cause a drama on the wedding day of her ex boyfriend’s wedding which is currently happening at Obuasi.

Our reporters in Obuasi report military men have taken over the venue of the place where the wedding is currently happening with a tight security in place.

HERE ARE SOME VIDEOS AND PICTURES FROM OBUASI:

Source:GHPAGE.COM

