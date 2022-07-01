type here...
TikTok influencers are vital to our music industry - Mzvee
Entertainment

TikTok influencers are vital to our music industry – Mzvee

By Qwame Benedict
Mzvee performing at her album listening
Mzvee
Social media is still buzzing about the role TikTok influencers in the country after Asantewaa‘s controversial statement weeks ago.

Former Lynx Entertainment signee MzVee, has joined the debate and has discussed the significance of TikTok influencers in the Ghanaian creative arts sector.

The dancehall singer claimed during an interview that TikTokers are currently important and essential in the entertainment industry for promoting songs on social media.

Also Read: Lilwin insults Tiktok stars once again

She said: “I have worked with TikTok influencers in the past and I think that they are vital to promoting your music today”.

“There are musicians in the world who are not even on social media and they use just the stores to trend so you can trend in any way,” she continued.

She ended her statement by saying, “But I think that currently, TikTok is also valuable, especially for those who find themselves in the creative arts industry”.

    Source:Ghpage

