A very popular man of God, Apostle Adisem – Has dropped a controversial statement that has flared up massive-mixed reactions on the internet.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghpage’s Rashad, Apostle Adisem insisted Tiktok and the internet is the new Antichrist hence Christians should be very vigilant in this end time.

According to Apostle Adisem, many Christians will miss Heaven because they have allowed Satan to use Tiktok and the internet to take over their lives.

The man of God recounted the story of the infamous tower in Bible and linked it to the modern age internet.

He expressed his worry over how some humans have allowed logic to sway them from the existence of God.

Speaking on how Tiktok has destroyed many Christians, Apostle Adisem emphasized how many ladies have decided to use the social media platform to show their nakedness instead of promoting positive stuffs.

Many Ghanaians have insisted otherwise because the same internet is used for positive things.

Alot of pastors have won souls for Christ through the internet and Tiktok hence Apostle Adisem’s argument is flawed.