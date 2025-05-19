type here...
TikTok lady, Brenda, dies inside guy’s apartment

By Armani Brooklyn
Brenda and Emmy Pounds 1

A beautiful young woman HAS reportedly died shortly after visiting a man she met through TikTok.

The deceased, identified only as Brenda, is said to have travelled to meet a man who goes by the name Emmypounds on the video-sharing platform.

According to emerging reports, Brenda failed to return home after hours, and this prompted her family to grow increasingly worried.

Her sister, in a desperate attempt to find clues to Brenda’s whereabouts, logged into her TikTok account using her known username and password.

Brenda and Emmy Pounds 1

After scanning through her messages, the family discovered that Brenda had arranged to meet with Emmypounds.

Upon being contacted, Emmypounds confirmed that Brenda had indeed visited him.

However, in a shocking revelation, he claimed she arrived already ill and allegedly died at his residence.

The full details of her condition upon arrival remain unclear.

