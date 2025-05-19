TikTok lady, Brenda, dies inside guy’s apartment

A beautiful young woman HAS reportedly died shortly after visiting a man she met through TikTok.

The deceased, identified only as Brenda, is said to have travelled to meet a man who goes by the name Emmypounds on the video-sharing platform.

According to emerging reports, Brenda failed to return home after hours, and this prompted her family to grow increasingly worried.

Her sister, in a desperate attempt to find clues to Brenda’s whereabouts, logged into her TikTok account using her known username and password.

After scanning through her messages, the family discovered that Brenda had arranged to meet with Emmypounds.

Upon being contacted, Emmypounds confirmed that Brenda had indeed visited him.

However, in a shocking revelation, he claimed she arrived already ill and allegedly died at his residence.

The full details of her condition upon arrival remain unclear.

