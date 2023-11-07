TikTok live goes wrong as mother mercilessly beats her teenage daughter – Video

A young aspiring TikTok influencer was beaten to the pulp after her mother spotted her spending hours on the video-sharing and streaming platform.

Apparently, the young girl had jumped on the TikTok AI trend to receive gifts from her followers but she met an unfortunate end.

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama flaunts his 2023 G-Wagon and customized private jet (Video)

While still live on TikTok, her angry mother who had assigned her a chore to perform physically attacked her.

The mother landed two successful slaps on the young girl who fell and later stood up to end the live.

Watch the video below to know more…

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

READ ALSO: Trending video of GH women sitting in a Taxi’s boots while attending a funeral gets Ghanaians talking

Below are some of the reactions from netizens who have come across the video…

@BenCarson_ – But if she start making money now na the mama go proud pass. Not nice at all

@Ikay Daridson – The support only comes when you’re successful

@Tsunami Vibe – Honestly why some parents self no get respect for their kids, at least know what she’s doing first before the public embarrassment Abi na acting? Cos una dy do everything for likes and comments over here

@Criticnews – So she because she is looking for Ice cream ??, she won’t wash plates after eating

READ ALSO: Husband weeps as his wife he brought to the UK divorces him; Faces deportation