TikTok saved me from dying- old video of Osanju trends

An old video of a Ghanaian TikTok user who just bought the farm, Osanju, has begun to trend across social media platforms.

The TikToker, while alive appeared on Kwaku Manu’s aggressive interview where he gave a blow-by-blow account of how he almost lost his life.

The Tiktoker stated emphatically that, he was battling cancer, however, Ghanaians still believe he says such for public sympathy.

He noted during the interview that he dared not play with a deadly disease like cancer, so, he didn’t understand why Ghanaians would be stating that there was no iota of truth in what he said.

He noted that, he would have died a long time ago, however, TikTok saved his life on countless occasions.

“Recently I gave you evidence that indeed, I was talking about cancer”, he said, revealing that most people have cancer, however, until they are diagnosed, they wouldn’t know. “But one thing is that most people are battling with cancer, especially blood cancer but most people don’t know how they contracted the disease”.

“When I talk about having cancer, many people think I am joking. If I am to tell you what I’ve been through you wouldn’t believe it”, he added.

