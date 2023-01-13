- Advertisement -

Tiktok star, Asantewaa is the latest car owner in town. The socialite has begun 2023 in a flamboyant style.

Asantewaa’s rags-to-riches journey is very inspiring because she defied all odds to get to where she is at the moment.

The social media enthusiast didn’t labour in vain and is now enjoying the fruits of the sleepless nights and tight schedules.

Sharing a video of her new big girl purchase, Asantewaa recounted how she started her car journey with Toyota Vitz some years ago, then she upgraded to a Hyundai Sonata and is now the owner of a Honda CR-V which was paid in full.

According to a simple google search, the most recent Honda CR-V model costs a little over $35,000, which is more than Ghc400,000.

Currently, Asantewaa is the only Tiktok star who drives such a luxury, hence it appears she’s her financial muscles are much stronger than her peers.

