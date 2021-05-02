Ghanaian Tiktok star, Asantewaa rose to fame during the Covid-19 lockdown when the use of Tiktok became a fashion and most Ghanaian ladies got hooked on it.

Fast forward she has garnered a lot of followers on several social media platforms who love her and have been eager to know more about her.

Tiktok star, Asantewaa

Over the months Asantewaa has repeated revealed she is married and not dating her manager, Cassius as has been alleged by many of her followers.

GhPage Exclusive Interview With Asantewaa

Well, finally wedding photos of Asantewaa have surfaced on social media to confirm that she is indeed married as she has been telling Ghanaians for some time now.

The photos were taken during her traditional wedding ceremony 4 years ago. The beautiful young lady married at the young age of 23.

Tiktok star, Asantewaa and her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen

GhPage has interestingly discovered the identity of the man in the young lady’s life. The young man is called Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, a Senior executive at Anglogold Ashanti.

From what we have gathered so far, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen is the son of NPP leader, Lawyer Obiri Boahen.

Tiktok star, Asantewaa and her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen

Lawyer Obiri Boahen was a Minister of State in the Ministry of the Interior under former president Kuffuor administration.

Tiktok star, Asantewaa and her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen

Obiri Boahen is the current Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). So you see, Asantewaa is married into one of the richest families in Ghana.

We wish her well