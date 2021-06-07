type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Asantewaa
TikTok star Asantewaa real name Martina Dwamena has been involved in an accident a few hours ago.

As it stands now, details about the accident remain sketchy just a short video recorded at the scene of the accident.

She shared the video on her social media handle showing the outcome of the accident and asking fans to help her thank God for surviving the accident.

The footage she shared depicted the damage caused to the car; the right side of her car, as well as the front area, crashed.

Watch the video below:

