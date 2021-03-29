- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian Tiktok Star, Asantewaa has just informed to all men who are interested in her to back off because she is taken and has been taken for a while now.

In an interview with GhPage, the beautiful Ghanaian social media influencer revealed she married her husband at the young age of 23 and has been married for 4 years now.

Questioned on why and how she has been able to hide her marriage for so long without Ghanaians ever knowing, Asantewaa revealed her husband is not on any social media platform as such it has not been too difficult.

She explained that she prefers to keep her private life completely separated from her career as an actress and that is why she never speaks about her husband.

On rumors that she might be dating her manager, Cashious, Asantewaa revealed Chashious is only a manager and that is where his role ends. He only plays the role of a manager in her life and nothing more.

Asantewaa also spoke on reports that Ghanaian actor Koo Fori is her biological father. She refused to confirm or deny the rumors and only added that she will clarify that in due time.

Watch GhPage’s interview with Asantewaa Below

Asantewaa besides being an actress, Social media influencer, and entrepreneur, and a Tiktok star is also a qualified nurse who currently practices at Kasoa Amanfrom.