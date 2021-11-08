type here...
Tiktok Star, Asantewaa Reveals How Her Mother Died When She Was Just 10 Years Old

By Armani Brooklyn
Tiktok Star Asantewaa
Ghanaian Tiktok star widely known as Asantewaa has left her fans and loved ones teary after exclusively revealing for the first time that her mother died when she was just 10 years old.

Speaking with Delay on the “Delay Show” program, the content creator recounted how her spirit got shattered after she learned about the mother’s death.

According to Asantewaa, losing her mother when she was just age ten is a very traumatic experience she will never forget.

She further explained that her mother had been sick for a long time and had spent her final hours in the hospital after she has been discharged from the health center the same week.

Asantewaa was forced to make this sad revelation after Delay asked her about her most traumatic childhood experience.

In the course of the interview, she also detailed how her father, Koo Fori, fought with her mother’s family to have her and the brother back but all his attempts proved futile.

Losing a mother even as an adult is not easy not to talk of a ten-year-old girl. Asantewaa has really gone through pain and there’s no doubt about it.

Source:GHpage

