type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTiktok star Felicia Osei joins Media General as TV Presenter
Entertainment

Tiktok star Felicia Osei joins Media General as TV Presenter

By Kweku Derrick
Felicia Osei joins Media General
- Advertisement -

Felicia Osei has snagged a new role as a presenter at Accra-based Onua TV, a subsidiary of the Media General Group.

The TikTok star shared the exciting news with her followers across her various social media platforms with two flyers announcing her addition to the “big Media General family.”

“Lord I’m grateful,” she captioned the posts.

Media General – the parent company of TV3 – also posted the flyers on its social media handles officially welcoming Felicia to the company.

In a post on Instagram, the company said: “Welcome to the Media General family @osei__felicia. We’re excited to have you join us”

Meanwhile, the TV program the comedienne is set to host has not been disclosed yet.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, October 4, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    75.2 ° F
    75.2 °
    75.2 °
    90 %
    2.2mph
    58 %
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News