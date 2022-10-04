- Advertisement -

Felicia Osei has snagged a new role as a presenter at Accra-based Onua TV, a subsidiary of the Media General Group.

The TikTok star shared the exciting news with her followers across her various social media platforms with two flyers announcing her addition to the “big Media General family.”

“Lord I’m grateful,” she captioned the posts.

Media General – the parent company of TV3 – also posted the flyers on its social media handles officially welcoming Felicia to the company.

In a post on Instagram, the company said: “Welcome to the Media General family @osei__felicia. We’re excited to have you join us”

Meanwhile, the TV program the comedienne is set to host has not been disclosed yet.