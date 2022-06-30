- Advertisement -

A sad report that is currently making waves on the local digital space reports the tragic death of Ghanaian Tiktok star-born Winnifred Nana Akua Kyerewaa popularly known as Moesha.

According to commentary surrounding the tragic death of Moesha, she was poisoned to death by her jealous friends after a night hangout.

Friends of Moesha on the internet have also disclosed that before her shocking demise, she was a level 300 student of Asante Mampong Nursing and Midwifery college and a very passionate Kotoko fan.

She was allegedly poisoned to death by her jealous friends who were threatened by her massive success during the course of the outing.

Meanwhile, an autopsy report is yet to confirm the strong opinion whether Moesha was truly poisoned or not.

Some of her friends have also claimed that she was asthmatic and that was the cause of her death and not any posing saga.

These things have now become a trend and that’s why I don’t have friends nowadays.

People can say all sorts of things like you’re anti-so, you’re proud, and so on, but these same people won’t hesitate to end your life when presented with the opportunity.

May her beautiful and gentle soul rest in peace until the trumpet of the Lord sounds in the future!