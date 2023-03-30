News coming in has it that Ghanaian Tiktoker identified as Ahoufe is dead.

According to reports, the Tiktoker died after battling an undisclosed sickness for some time.

Ahoufe went viral on social media thanks to his looks and his comic nature in some of the videos he shares online.

Not only that his picture became one of the most used stickers on some social media platforms in the country which also boasted his popularity.

After the news of his death broke out a few minutes ago, his fans have started flooding his timeline sharing their message of condolence to his family.

Watch a video from his Tiktok below:

See some messages below:

Drew Mac: “rest well’

pkay_vibz1: “RIP supa star”

Survivor: “R.I.P supa”

May his soul rest in peace.