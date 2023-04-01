- Advertisement -

The biological mother of Tiktoker Ahuofe has granted an exclusive interview with Ghpage for the very first time after her son’s shocking demise.

According to the mourning mother, contrary to the widespread speculations that her son was a hardened criminal and gangster, he was a very calm and collected person who tried his possible best to stay out of trouble.

In the course of the interview, the mother dismissed the reports that her son passed away from a drug overdose.

Although she admitted that Ahuofe took in alcohol on some occasions, however, he wasn’t a habitual drunker nor did he use narcotic drugs.

The mother also revealed that her son was sick for a while before he passed on at the hospital.

She also disclosed that her late son was her third child and he passed away at age 30.

Watch the video below to know more…

The comic social media sensation was reported dead on 30th March 2023.

Following the virality of the sad news, scores of Ghanaians who are very active on social media took to the internet to mourn the late Tikoker

