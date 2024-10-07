TikToker Akonoba goes deep into why he wears makeups and dresses like a woman

Ghanaian content creator Kelvin Sampene aka Akonoba who has over a million followers on TikTok has finally broken silence on why he wears makeups and dreses like women on social media.

Akonoba who is known for his viral contents in which he mimicks women has now set the records striaght.

In a recent interview Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku show, Akonoba shared insights into his journey to digital stardom and addressed the misconceptions surrounding his work.

He clarified that his content creation is purely a business venture and has nothing to do with his personal identity or a desire to appear feminine.

“People think I feel good about it,” he said, explaining that he wears makeups and female clothes to purposely advertise brands.

He also disclsoed that initially, it was difficult to adjust to the demands of the role, but the financial rewards made it easier for him to block out the negative comments.

“This is what I eat from, and I won’t let anyone bring me down,” Akonoba stated.