TikToker Amaya caught cheating on her husband

Popular Kenyan TikTok personality Njoki Amaya is at the centre of a cheating scandal after being caught on a secret camera engaging in a romantic act with another man.

The footage, which has gone viral across social media platforms, shows the curvaceous content creator, known for her striking figure and vibrant personality, passionately kissing an unidentified man outside a local entertainment spot.

The two appeared visibly tipsy after what seemed to be a night of heavy drinking.

The leaked video and accompanying photos have shocked Njoki’s large online followers, who had grown to love her for the wholesome and affectionate skits she frequently posted with her husband, Steve.

READ ALSO: OKESS student arrested with a locally manufactured gun

The couple had gained a reputation on TikTok for their light-hearted relationship content, showcasing romantic moments and seemingly unshakable marital harmony.

However, the secret footage has painted a different picture. According to sources close to the couple, Steve is devastated by the betrayal and has allegedly asked Njoki to leave their matrimonial home.

READ ALSO: Husband beats wife with a Tennis bat