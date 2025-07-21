TikToker Compound House passes away

Ghana’s TikTok community is reeling from the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of its most beloved members, Angela, popularly known online as Compound House or Akosua.

The social media sensation reportedly died on Sunday, July 20, 2025, following a short illness.

Her death has left fans, friends, and fellow content creators in shock, with many taking to social media to express their grief and share memories of her spirited personality.

READ ALSO: Daniel Afful discovered dead

Angela was not only a familiar face on TikTok but also a staunch supporter of the viral couple PM Extra’s Drill and Rosey, affectionately known as Drisey.

She consistently used her platform to champion their love story, offering entertaining commentary, duet reactions, and comic skits that won the hearts of thousands.

Her sudden silence on social media in recent weeks had stirred concern among fans, many of whom noticed her unusual absence from TikTok live streams and comment sections.

It was later revealed that she had been battling an illness, which sadly proved fatal.

READ ALSO: Mempeasem: Body of missing woman found in plantain grove