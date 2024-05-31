type here...
Entertainment

Tiktoker dies a month after opening her new shop

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Queen-Malaika
Queen-Malaika

Per the information reaching our news desk, the Tiktoker fell ill a few days after the grand opening of her shop and has been on medication since then.

But things didn’t go how her friends and family wished as she gave up her ghost.

Several top TikTokers who supported her during the opening of her shop a month ago took to social media to post their condolence message.

See the post below:

