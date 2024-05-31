A popular Ghanaian TiktToker identified as Queen Malaika has kicked the bucket exactly a month after opening her brand-new shop.

Per the information reaching our news desk, the Tiktoker fell ill a few days after the grand opening of her shop and has been on medication since then.

But things didn’t go how her friends and family wished as she gave up her ghost.

Several top TikTokers who supported her during the opening of her shop a month ago took to social media to post their condolence message.

See the post below: