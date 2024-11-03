type here...
I Am Crying For His Kidney And Liver: Ghanaians React As Tiktoker Jude Buys And Eats Fufu 1500 Cedis

By Mzta Churchill
Ghanaian Tiktoker, known in the showbiz circles as Jude is currently trending across social media platforms.

Whilst many Ghanaians are crying over the hardship in Ghana, Tiktoker Jude has proven that Ghana is not as hard as said by many, hence, he will eat sumptuous food regardless.

In a video available at the news desk of Gh Page, Jude was seen at an eatery buying Fufu, just like any normal Ghanaian would do.

Unlike any other Ghanaian, Jude decided to buy Fufu and everything summing up to 1500 Cedis.

Surprisingly enough, the Tiktoker was able to consume all the food and meat he bought, as he talked about his life.

Concerned Ghanaians took to the comment section of the video to react. Check some below;

Grace Brobbey: Oh my goodness… i am crying for his kidney and liver!!!

Naana Korama: Yh I watched him in his room most of the time eating but today’s own is different

Charlotte Asare: He is very good in acting

