TikToker Sarah Owusu cries and accuses Nation’s Blogger of snatching her borga and marrying him (Video)

Controversial Ghanaian TikToker, Sarah Owusu has accused Nation’s Blogger of snatching her borga lover and marrying him over the weekend.

According to Sarah Owusu during a TikTok live session, Nation’s Blogger intentionally showed her nake.dness to Richie during a video call to seduce him to fall in love with and eventually marry her.

During the TikTok live session, Sarah Owusu asserted that, before Richie’s homecoming, he had shown her a set of shoes he had bought for her.

But the moment he arrived in Ghana, he gave all those shoes and clothes to the Nation’s Blogger and went ahead to marry her.

Sarah Owusu who emotionally spoke throughout the TikTok live session also disclosed that she suspects a foul play somewhere because Richie’s marriage to the Nation’s Blogger appears like a fairytale to her.

Mfuturo mu our day wedding – Ghanaians troll Nation’s Blogger over her labelled low-budget wedding (Video)

Famed Ghanaian TikToker, known as Nation’s Blogger, has found herself at the center of intense ridicule following the release of videos from her recent wedding ceremony.

Despite the glamour surrounding her nuptials with her UK-based lover over the weekend, Nation’s Blogger has come under fire for what critics deem as lacklustre decorations, sparking a wave of online mockery.

Her critics have argued that given Nation’s Blogger’s penchant for showcasing an extravagant lifestyle on social media, they anticipated a wedding ceremony that mirrored her online persona. – READ MORE HERE

