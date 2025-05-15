type here...
News

TikToker Valeria Marquez shot in the head during a live session

By Armani Brooklyn
Valeria Marquez

Valeria Marquez, a very popular Mexican TikToker, was gunned down on May 13 in her salon in Jalisco, Mexico, The New York Post reported, citing El Imparcial.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Valeria Marquez was midway through a livestream with her followers when a shooter pulled up outside the Blossom the Beauty Lounge salon and opened fire.

The shooter was pretending to deliver a present to Marquez and shot her in the chest and head.

READ ALSO: Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

- GhPage

Some of Marquez’s followers witnessed the shooting during the livestream. Police are currently investigating the case.

In a statement from the Jalisco State Attorney’s Office obtained by USA Today, prosecutors said Marquez’s murder is being investigated as femicide, sometimes called feminicide.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

READ ALSO: Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Grace Mensah

25-year old man assaults his 53-year lover

Pastor Preaching and young lady

Christians fume at pastor’s daughter in viral video

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, May 15, 2025
28.5 C
Accra

Also Read

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Christians fume at pastor’s daughter in viral video

Pastor Preaching and young lady
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways