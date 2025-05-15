TikToker Valeria Marquez shot in the head during a live session

Valeria Marquez, a very popular Mexican TikToker, was gunned down on May 13 in her salon in Jalisco, Mexico, The New York Post reported, citing El Imparcial.

Valeria Marquez was midway through a livestream with her followers when a shooter pulled up outside the Blossom the Beauty Lounge salon and opened fire.

The shooter was pretending to deliver a present to Marquez and shot her in the chest and head.

Some of Marquez’s followers witnessed the shooting during the livestream. Police are currently investigating the case.

In a statement from the Jalisco State Attorney’s Office obtained by USA Today, prosecutors said Marquez’s murder is being investigated as femicide, sometimes called feminicide.

