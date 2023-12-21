type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

"Till death do us spart"; Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali writes to him

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Shatta Wale’s latest girlfriend, popularly known as Maali on social media has penned down a lovely message to her darling lover, Charles Nii Armah Mensah.

Taking to her snap handle, the social media influencer posted a loved up picture with him and captioned it “till death do us apart”.

The two love birds have been in the news after Shatta Wale unveiled her months ago across his social media platforms.

Maali forms part of the many women the multiple award winning Reggae dancehall icon has had his way with.

Social media folks believe the relationship will not last just like the previous ones but his fans think otherwise as they wish for success for the love birds.

