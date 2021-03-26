- Advertisement -

The love life of Ghanaian TV presenter and cooking show host, Cynthia Tima Yeboah popularly known as Tima Kumkum has not always been sweet and adorable according to her own narrations but it appears to have ended.

Just a few weeks after she confessed in an interview with Delay that she cries herself to sleep because she has no man in her life, love has smiled on her again.

Tima Kumkum has finally been given a second chance at love and she is not wasting it for anything from the look of things.

The former actress shared photos of her new boyfriend on social media and she has nothing but sweet things to say about him.

In one of the photos, Tima Kumkum praised the young man for being a gorgeous human. She wrote: “The world is always a better place with people like you in it.

In other photos too, Tima Kumkum confessed the love they share amongst themselves which could even be seen in how they look at themselves. Tima wrote: “The way He looks at me tells it all.”

Netizens have reacted to the viral photos and most people are happy for Tima Kumkum for finding love. But some people are saying the guy looks younger than her but love is love!

Congratulations to Tima Kumkum and her new love