Entertainment

Tima Kumkum reunites with Dad after 20 years (Video)

By Nazir Hamzah
Ghanaian TV personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah widely known as Tima Kumkum has for the first time met her biological father after 20 years.

The Adom TV presenter reunited with her father at Kotoka international airport after 2 decades of being away.

In a video she shared on her instagram page the father and daughter were seen hugging after the father stepped out from a plane at the Kotoka international airport.

Tima reveled that is been 20 years since her dad left the shores of Ghana to the united states of America.

According to her when the Dad left Ghana, she was only 13 years of age. After 20 years of missing her father she gets to meet the first man she loves again at the age of 33.

The emotional father could not hide his joy meeting his lovely daughter as he indicated in the video that he may cry with any further words.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Source:GHPAGE.COM

