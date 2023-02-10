type here...
Time is running out and my husband is still trapped under the rubble – Christian Atsu’s wife weeps

By Armani Brooklyn
Time is running out and my husband is still trapped under the rubble - Christian Atsu's wife weeps
Hopes went very high last Tuesday after reports that landed on social media alleged that the player has been found alive and rushed to the hospital to receive treatment.

Ghanaians on the internet took to the internet to jubilate over the news but unfortunately, an updated report dismissed the claims that Atsu has been found.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with BBC news, Christian Atsu’s wife sadly revealed that the last time she spoke with her hubby was two days before the incident which was last Saturday.

She explained Christian Atsu’s manager has confirmed to her that there are still some people alive under the Hatay Renaissance building where her husband is currently trapped but unfortunately, the rescue team doesn’t have the needed equipment to rescue these people.

Marie who sounded very dejected throughout the interview also revealed that their kids have been crying ever since they read and watched the news on the TV.

Although, all hope is lost the strong wife sounded very confident about her husband’s well-being and possible rescue alive.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

