- Advertisement -

Christian Atsu’s wife, Marie Clara Rupio, whom he shares three children with – Has spoken for the second time following the devastating news of the player which has been trending on social media for 5 days now.

Hopes went very high last Tuesday after reports that landed on social media alleged that the player has been found alive and rushed to the hospital to receive treatment.

Ghanaians on the internet took to the internet to jubilate over the news but unfortunately, an updated report dismissed the claims that Atsu has been found.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s wife speaks for the first time

Speaking in an exclusive interview with BBC news, Christian Atsu’s wife sadly revealed that the last time she spoke with her hubby was two days before the incident which was last Saturday.

She explained Christian Atsu’s manager has confirmed to her that there are still some people alive under the Hatay Renaissance building where her husband is currently trapped but unfortunately, the rescue team doesn’t have the needed equipment to rescue these people.

READ ALSO: Cute photos of Christian Atsu’s beautiful wife and kids surface online

Marie who sounded very dejected throughout the interview also revealed that their kids have been crying ever since they read and watched the news on the TV.

Although, all hope is lost the strong wife sounded very confident about her husband’s well-being and possible rescue alive.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Thermal video shows people alive under rubble where Christian Atsu is trapped