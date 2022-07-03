type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTimes are hard and you are taking E-levy - Zack Gh
Entertainment

Times are hard and you are taking E-levy – Zack Gh

By Qwame Benedict
Zack Gh and President Nana Addo and Ken Ofori Atta laughing together
Zack Gh and President Nana Addo and Ken Ofori Atta
- Advertisement -

The government’s divisive tax E-Levy, according to Ghanaian actor and rapper Razak Amissah, better known as Zack GH in the entertainment industry, failed because there is too much poverty there.

The reality is that there are more impoverished people than rich people in Ghana, which makes it challenging to pay a tax of this sort.

According to Zack GH, the government ought to have provided adequate knowledge to the populace before the plan was put into practice.

Also Read: Nana Addo’s government’s IMF bailout is just a political strategy to scam Ghanaians

“If the E levy is not generating the expected amount, it means lots of people have decided not to pay. There is hardship in the country, and the whole world, so this is exactly what will happen when you implement a policy like E-Levy. A lot will move out of it, because if there is money to feed your family, there will be no worries about such tax”.

He added that before taxes like the E-Levy can be fully adopted, the nation should think about improving its system gradually.

“The levy was also implemented at the wrong time when there is strong hardship in the country”, he stressed.

The tax, according to the administration, has only produced 20% of the entire planned revenue.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, July 3, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    83 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    80 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News