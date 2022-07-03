- Advertisement -

The government’s divisive tax E-Levy, according to Ghanaian actor and rapper Razak Amissah, better known as Zack GH in the entertainment industry, failed because there is too much poverty there.

The reality is that there are more impoverished people than rich people in Ghana, which makes it challenging to pay a tax of this sort.

According to Zack GH, the government ought to have provided adequate knowledge to the populace before the plan was put into practice.

“If the E levy is not generating the expected amount, it means lots of people have decided not to pay. There is hardship in the country, and the whole world, so this is exactly what will happen when you implement a policy like E-Levy. A lot will move out of it, because if there is money to feed your family, there will be no worries about such tax”.

He added that before taxes like the E-Levy can be fully adopted, the nation should think about improving its system gradually.

“The levy was also implemented at the wrong time when there is strong hardship in the country”, he stressed.

The tax, according to the administration, has only produced 20% of the entire planned revenue.