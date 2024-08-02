type here...
Tinny and D-Black are the wackest rappers in Ghana – Kwame Yogot

By Qwame Benedict
The names of Tinny and D-Black have been mentioned by Ghanaian rapper Kwame Yogot as the wack rappers in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, he claimed that there are rappers who are over-hyped in the country but the truth is that those rappers got nothing better in them.

According to him, the likes of Tinny, Rap Fada and D-Black are just rappers who lack the necessary skills in terms of Ghanaian music.

On why he decided to add Ga rapper Tinny to his list, he disclosed that even though he was his favourite rapper, he still saw him to be wack because he didn’t understand Ga.

“He’s my favourite and still wack to me. I don’t understand what he says in Ga.

“Perhaps, if I could understand what he was saying, I’d appreciate it more. I’m not happy about this because I greatly admire his style of rap,” Yogot said.

“He is a favourite of mine but at the same time, part of my list of wack rappers.”

Source:GhPage

