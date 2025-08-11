type here...
Tipsy Efia Odo slammed for sharing inappopirate video online

By Armani Brooklyn

Ghanaian socialite and media personality, Efia Odo, is once again at the centre of controversy after sharing a revealing video of herself that has ignited a storm of backlash on social media.

In the trending clip which has racked up over one million views on Twitter, Efia Odo who appeared slightly tipsy was filmed happily dancing to Black Sherif’s hit song Body.

Wearing an army green bikini, she confidently displayed her figure while engaging her followers online.

However, the display has drawn sharp criticism from sections of the public, with many condemning it as inappropriate.

Efia Odo

Some netizens reacted harshly:

@Kwame_Emma – “Anka by now Kwesi Arthur’s girlfriend’s body is seen by public is the trend. But God saved him.”

@AMUSTED – “A damaged woman is like a dirty cup—no matter the cleanness of water that goes into it, the water becomes unsafe for drinking. Wise men know this.”

Ofori – “After showcasing it on the Internet like this, whose son should come and pay nkwasia sika for your hands in marriage?”

