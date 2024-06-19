A man with the Ghana Army has called out the service for failing to do the needful in allowing him to retire from the service.

According to the man identified as Issah Kudus, he has been in the army for some years now and feels he wants to leave the army.

He added he has submitted all the necessary documentation and has appeared before all the relevant committees to explain why he wants to leave the army but they are still frustrating him.

In a video shared online, he indicated that due to personal reasons he doesn’t want to be part of the army stating that he is the only one who knows what he is going through.

He said: “I am a Soldier of second battalion of infantry. I have requested to be released from the Ghana Armed Forces and end my career as a Soldier. On March 2024, I submitted a letter to the Ghana Armed Forces administratively requesting for a compassionate release. I went through my OCs Interview and my COs interview and I insisted I wanted to be released from the service based on personal reasons.

I gave reasons explaining why I cannot be in the Military again. I am the only person who knows what is around me and I don’t have the mental capacity to endure anything in the Military.”

Watch the video below: