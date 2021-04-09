Trinity International University Ambassadors (TIUA), the University that is reported to have awarded the Ghanaian UK based Gospel singer Sonnie Badu four degrees in four months has buttressed the claims.

In a detailed press statement by the TIUA, the institution confirmed the singer earned the degrees in the spate of four months.

The Ghanaian Gospel musician together with the institution became under severe criticism after news emerged that he has within four months earned for himself several degrees by an American institution.

This took a trend on social media platforms especially Twitter with most Ghanaians trolling the singer in an indication that his degrees bagged in four months are false.

Sonnie Badu who could not stand the heavy backlash on social media also took social media to react to the criticisms. He described those who were criticizing him as “frogs”.

Well amid all the talks around the degrees, the institution which reportedly awarded the degrees has been quite.

Reacting to the claims for the first time, TIUA said “No student cannot obtain any major degrees including a PhD in four months. TIUA did not issue any earned degrees to a student in a four-month period. Every earned degree acquired, must be obtained through hard work and with the time prescribed by the university.”

The institution responded to claims that the University is not accredited by the Department of US Education.

TIUA makes no claims, implied or otherwise, that our educational programs, courses or curricular are the same as offered by secular state colleges and university. TIUA is not affiliated with the U.S Department of Education. Credits and Degrees earned at TIUA are for those in Christian service. A part of the statement read.

“Trinity I.U.A is an accredited member of the World-Wide Accreditation Commission of Christian Education Institutions, and National Association of Private Theological Institutions (NAPTI). TIUA are members of the National Bible College Association (NBCA), The Adult Higher Education Alliance (AHEA), and Academic Council for Educational Accountability (ACEA).

TIUA has elected Biblical Accrediting Agencies because of our desire to remain free from the control of Federal, State, or private agency controlled by the same, that will not allow complete Religious Freedom in our curriculum and student body. TIUA desires to remain separate and thereby maintain our religious prerogatives and freedom to compose courses and design degree programs that are in accordance with our Biblical convictions and beliefs.

In the United States, the U.S Department of Education states that accreditation itself is a voluntary process. There is no mandate by federal law for a school, college, or university to be accredited, to be recognized. It is a standard but not the rule. Each accreditor has their own unique standards and, thus there is no national consistency in institutional accreditation. Accreditation in the United States is awarded by non-US governmental agencies. Institutions of higher education are permitted to operate with considerable independence and autonomy. Consequently, American educational institutions can vary widely in the character and quality of their programs.

TIUA makes no claims, implied or otherwise, that our educational programs, courses or curricular are the same as offered by secular state colleges and university. TIUA is not affiliated with the U.S Department of Education. Credits and Degrees earned at TIUA are for those in Christian service.

Therefore, any degree that has been earned by our students (including Sonnie Badu), are in alignment with the State of Georgia religious exemption authority to receive degrees from associate to doctoral degrees. Our institution prides itself in the quality of education tailored for each of our students i.e. including their extensive body of work in ministry. Therefore, no student cannot obtain any major degrees including a PhD in four months. TIUA did not issue any earned degrees to a student in a four-month period. Every earned degree acquired, must be obtained through hard work and with the time prescribed by the university.”

However, after Sonnie shared the released on Twitter, it received various reactions in which some pointed out the the confirmation.

Demba @Queen_guide commented: “The English is hard to pin. “no student cannot “? That actually means students can obtain PhD in four months. Sonnie Badu pls stop ?. You can add Emeritus as well if you so desire”

Mr Pr?ssd?nt?? @Opresii added: “Therefore no student “cannot”?”

Citizen Kumi @IsaacAppiah_ wrote: “Me sef I conf… no student ” Cannot”. Anyway”

Carrot Baskin @Someshuga replying to @SonnieBaduuk “This is so embarrassing just stop it …lol”

Other also came in his defence:

[email protected]_ADG @SonnieBaduuk: “Sir, you dont need to explain yourself to anybody, they just wanna pull you down, you’re blessed so they’re jealous of that, keep doing you Sir #DrSonnieBadu”.

kowu-Lerry Rasheed @kowu_lerry: “Congratulations.. is not easy I understand.. you earn it n you deserve it.. they just don’t know .. Congratulations Confetti ballParty popperBalloon.”

The founder of Rockhill Church caused an uproar when he posted 3 different degrees, which he claimed to have acquired simultaneously within four months.

Sonnie was met with disbelief after displayed his Bachelor’s degree in Ministry, a Master’s in Christian leadership and a PhD (Doctorate) in Musicology.

Investigations revealed that the Trinity International University of Ambassador is not accredited by either CHEA or the USDE (US Department of Education), which TIUA’s press released tried to explain.