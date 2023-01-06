Tiwa Savage exposes her private parts in crazy see-through outfit

- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage gave fans an eye tour of her private parts as she stepped out in questionable see-through attire.

The mother of one recently went braless while attending an event, and she uploaded sexy pictures and videos to her Instagram profile.

She wasn’t wearing a bra, so the strapless, partially transparent dress made her nipple very obvious.

7,000 comments and more than 300,000 likes have been made on the photographs and video in the less than 20 hours since she posted them online.

Different responses to the singer of “Somebody’s Son” were received from her admirers and followers. While some gushed over her appearance and remarked on how well she embodied it, others criticized her.

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has dropped new details about the viral sex tape of singer Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage was in the news recently after her sex tape got leaked.

The singer later came out to admit to being the one in the viral video.

Revisiting the video and sharing his opinion on Tiwa Savage, Yul Edochie has revealed how he was accosted by a politician for encouraging the “Eminado” hitmaker.

Yul Edochie claims that this buddy of his openly criticised him and Tiwa Savage for supporting her. The man is married, yet he switches from one lady to another on a weekly basis, which is ironic.

This, according to the actor, is the height of hypocrisy.

