Tiwa Savage finally explains how her bedroom video with her boyfriend leaked online

The woman at the centre of the leaked video controversy, Tiwa Savage has finally explained how her bedroom video with her boyfriend leaked online.

The singer recently disclosed in a convo with Angie Martinez that she was being blackmailed with a sex tape of her and her boyfriend where the blackmailer demanded money from her so as not to release the sex tape.

According to Tiwa Savage in the video of her interview, she is devastated about the incident but has no plans of paying any money to the blackmailer.

Savage also mentioned during her interview with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1 that the video was accidentally posted on Snapchat by her lover who deleted it immediately when he realised the error.

“…It is not from someone working closely with me. What happened is that the person did it on Snap and he posted it by accident, but he quickly deleted it.

However, someone got it before he could delete it. It is a very short video, but it is me. It is going to be out there and I can just imagine the memes.

I just found out yesterday. I could not sleep last night”, the Afrobeats singer disclosed.

The musician added that she is only concerned about how the video will affect her mother and her young son.

According to her, she has no choice but to talk to her son about it to brace him up for any attacks.