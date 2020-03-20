Tiwa Savage got pregnant for Wizkid – Social media user reveals

- Advertisement -

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage’s social media stunts they pull during musical events when billed on the same show give out evident clues they are already in a relationship yet they have not been able to publicly admit.

One can say and draw conclusions from their antics that songstress Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, whom she is older than with 10-yrs difference, have been banging each other. It’s an open secret.

A social media user who happens to be a fan of Tiwa commented under Tiwa Savage’s comments section in one of her posts that he dreamt that Tiwa Savage is pregnant for Wizkid.

The social media user made this comment after Tiwa shared a beautiful picture of herself.

nollaking; “I dreamt you gt pregnant for Wizkid” the social media user commented.

Check out the Post: