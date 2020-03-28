Tiwa Savage reacts after hearing Chioma tested positive to Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, it was reported that the baby mama of Nigerian superstar Davido Chioma Avril Rowland has tested positive to the current coronavirus which has been declared as a global pandemic.

The news was broke by Davido who took to his social media page and wrote that his fiance Chioma has tested positive but she is not showing any of the symptoms.

He shared: “Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after postponing my tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March. Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!

Love, D ??”

Well, former Mavin signee Tiwa Savage has commented on the post by Davido.

Knowing very well the current situation of the deadly coronavirus around the world, the ‘All Over’ hitmaker posted an emoji of prayer under the post.

