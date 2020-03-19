type here...
Tiwa Savage reveals why she wants to marry Wizkid

Nigerian Singer and songwriter Tiwatope Savage-Balogun popularly known as Tiwa Savage has made some disclosures on why she would love to be with Wizkid for the rest of her life.

Tiwa Savage in her revelation stated that she would love to be the wife of Nigerian superstar Wizkid born, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun because he is cute and rich.

And she sees nothing wrong if they make a couple.

Speaking in an interview, Tiwa Savage expressed her concern about why people were being curious when it comes to issues concerning herself and closest pal Wizkid.

She stated that it was nobody’s business what they do with their lives since they are two full adults.

The ‘All Over’ hitmaker pointed out that she has feelings for Wizkid and would love to be his wife someday.

“I would really want to marry Wizkid if I am being given the chance to, Wizkid is a cute and rich guy that every girl would want to marry, so there’s nothing wrong if we make a couple”. She said seemingly drunk in love.

Wizkid and I are seriously in an open relationship and I hope we can get married soon” she revealed.


