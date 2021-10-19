type here...
GhPageEntertainmentTiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her leaked sex tape
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her leaked sex tape

By Kweku Derrick
Tiwa-Tee-Billz
- Advertisement -

TeeBillz, the ex-husband of Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has reacted to her adult video that surfaced online on Monday evening, October 18, 2021.

During her stage performance at the Eko On Show concert this past weekend, Tiwa made a joke about the sex tape and assured the public they will never get to see it.

However, the video made its way to the internet and stirred fresh reactions on social media, with many criticizing her.

After the video went viral, the Nigerian singer took to Instagram to boldly call out the one blogger, Gistlovers, as the mastermind behind the tape.

“You hated how I was able to control the narrative and get ahead of the story before it consumed me and how I’m able to joke on stage about something you thought should destroy me and make me feel ashamed,” she wrote.

Reacting to the development, Teebillz, known officially as Tunji Balogun, shared a cryptic message via his Instagram story on Friday warning that people should be wary of the sort of company they keep around them.

In his post, he wrote: “Who is around you and who is down for you are two different things”

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
3.5mph
20 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News