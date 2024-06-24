type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTiwaa supports me more than Pinamang - Yaw Sarpong reveals; Goes deep...
News

Tiwaa supports me more than Pinamang – Yaw Sarpong reveals; Goes deep into wife’s accusations

By Armani Brooklyn
Yaw Sarpong

Yaw Sarpong has publicly revealed that Tiwaa has been more helpful to him in life than his now estranged wife Pinamang.

Recall that las week, Yaw Sarpong’s wife made an exclusive appearance on Aunty Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo show where she levelled a set of explosives accusations against the singer and Tiwaa.

As alleged by Pinamang, Tiwaa is secretly having an affair with her husband reason she has taken over his well being as he’s currently sick.

While making her allegations, the show host called Tiwaa for her side of the story, and she denied ever being in an affair with Yaw Sarpong.

READ ALSO: “I’ve divorced my wife for more than 20 years now” – Yaw Sarpong reveals plus deep secrets (Video)

In the middle of Tiwaa’s submission, Maame Pinamang interjected and called her names.

Yaw Sarpong’s wife suggested that Tiwaa had done something spiritually to her husband, claiming she was a witch.

Well, Yaw Sarpong has finally broken his silence on the whole issue and made wild claims in the process.

According to Yaw Sarpong who spoke inside Bishop J.Y Adu’s church last Sunday, she’s no longer married to Pinamang and they separated about 20 years ago

He continued that Tiwaa has been more helpful to him in life than Pinamang.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: How Tiwaa fasted for 3 weeks for Yaw Sarpong but his wife refused exposed – Video

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, June 24, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
81.7 ° F
81.7 °
81.7 °
77 %
3.4mph
95 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways