Tiwaa supports me more than Pinamang – Yaw Sarpong reveals; Goes deep into wife’s accusations

Yaw Sarpong has publicly revealed that Tiwaa has been more helpful to him in life than his now estranged wife Pinamang.

Recall that las week, Yaw Sarpong’s wife made an exclusive appearance on Aunty Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo show where she levelled a set of explosives accusations against the singer and Tiwaa.

As alleged by Pinamang, Tiwaa is secretly having an affair with her husband reason she has taken over his well being as he’s currently sick.

While making her allegations, the show host called Tiwaa for her side of the story, and she denied ever being in an affair with Yaw Sarpong.

In the middle of Tiwaa’s submission, Maame Pinamang interjected and called her names.

Yaw Sarpong’s wife suggested that Tiwaa had done something spiritually to her husband, claiming she was a witch.

Well, Yaw Sarpong has finally broken his silence on the whole issue and made wild claims in the process.

According to Yaw Sarpong who spoke inside Bishop J.Y Adu’s church last Sunday, she’s no longer married to Pinamang and they separated about 20 years ago

He continued that Tiwaa has been more helpful to him in life than Pinamang.

Watch the video below to know more…

