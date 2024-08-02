type here...
To forgive you depends on what you did to me – Fella Makafui

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui
Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui

Fella Makafui has revealed in a cryptic message that forgiving people who offend her depends on what the people did to her.

The actress turned producer in the last few months being in the news following her issues with her now ex-husband Medikal.

In the heat of the moment, she packed out of her matrimonial home awaiting the final determination of their divorce process.

Many people and her fans have questioned why she is finding it difficult to forgive her husband and work things out with him for the sake of their daughter Island Frimpong but Fella has in this new post stated her reason.

According to her new post, to err is human but to forgive whoever caused you pain or wronged you depend on the exact thing the person did to you.

She posted: “To err is human to forgive depends on what you did to me?”

See screenshot below:

Source:GhPage

