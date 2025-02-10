To Live With A Liar Will Make You Think You Have A Mental Problem- Video Of Counselor Charlotte Oduro Trends

Who counsels the counselor? This among other questions has been the questioned asked by many, however, these questions have been either swept under the canopy or regarded as rhetorical questions.

As she continues to trend following her divorce, an old video of counselor Charlotte Oduro has resurfaced online.

In the video, the renowned counselor was speaking about living with a liar as a life partner.

She advised that no woman or man should live with a lying partner, with the hope that things can change for the better sooner or later.

The woman hammered more on the disadvantages of living with a liar as a life partner.

She claims among the numerous disadvantages, living with a liar could make one think that they have a mental problem.

In her explanation, she stated that living with a liar, even when you see things and talk about them, the liar with their long ending well-articulated fabricated speeches will make you think you are wrong.