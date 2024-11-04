Toilet Car Will Hit You To Death- Oyibi Youth Curses King Paluta

Man of the moment, King Paluta has faced the wrath of the youth of Oyibi.

The youth of Oyibi has reportedly cursed the “Aseda” hitmaker following his inability to show up at an event he was to perform.

Per the report, the management of the event came to a consensus with King Paluta and he was expected to perform at the event, however, he was unable to due to reasons best known to him.

The youth of Oyibi who were in anticipation of the thrilling and energetic performance of King Paluta got angry resulting to them causing the young musician.

According to them, You will die. You will be hit by a car. Even the big names in the music industry will not do what you did. We curse you”.

Meanwhile, King Paluta has come out to render an unqualified apology to them.