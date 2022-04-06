- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, word spread that Ghana was on the verge of producing a new superstar named Tom D’Frick, who had signed a deal with Medikal’s ‘Stubborn Academy Label.’

After signing on to the ‘Stubborn Academy Label,’ Tom D’Frick became the first musician to be signed to the newly formed label, which became a hot subject on the internet.

Many people have been wondering what his first project will be like, and we are delighted to report that he has released a new song called “Stay Wicked,” which features AMG Business power-plug Medikal, who also serves as his label’s CEO.

Tom D’Frick showed off his poetic prowess in the song, which was complemented by MDK, who is recognized for delivering hits in the Ghanaian music business.

This new song has already begun to trend on numerous radio stations around the country and beyond, which is a positive indication for Tom D’Frick.

It’s no wonder that his debut single off his own label became an instant smash, as an iconic artist who has been tipped by many to be one of Ghana’s biggest talents in no time.

Check out the music below, which is only available on Boomplay:

