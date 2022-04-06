type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTom D’Frick drops his first single under Medikal's record label
Entertainment

Tom D’Frick drops his first single under Medikal’s record label

By Qwame Benedict
Medikal and Tom D'FrickMedikal and lastest signee Tom D'Frick. photo grid
Medikal and Tom D'Frick
- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, word spread that Ghana was on the verge of producing a new superstar named Tom D’Frick, who had signed a deal with Medikal’s ‘Stubborn Academy Label.’

After signing on to the ‘Stubborn Academy Label,’ Tom D’Frick became the first musician to be signed to the newly formed label, which became a hot subject on the internet.

Many people have been wondering what his first project will be like, and we are delighted to report that he has released a new song called “Stay Wicked,” which features AMG Business power-plug Medikal, who also serves as his label’s CEO.

Tom D’Frick showed off his poetic prowess in the song, which was complemented by MDK, who is recognized for delivering hits in the Ghanaian music business.

This new song has already begun to trend on numerous radio stations around the country and beyond, which is a positive indication for Tom D’Frick.

It’s no wonder that his debut single off his own label became an instant smash, as an iconic artist who has been tipped by many to be one of Ghana’s biggest talents in no time.

Check out the music below, which is only available on Boomplay:

What is your rating on the song?

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 6, 2022
    Accra
    thunderstorm with light rain
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    94 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News