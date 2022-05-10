Tom D’Frick releases the music video for “Stay Wicked,” which features Medikal

- Advertisement -

Tom D’Frick, a Stubborn Academy signee of Shatta Wale and Medikal, has released his first music video under the label for the song “Stay Wicked” featuring Medikal.

The song’s music was released exclusively on Boomplay a few weeks ago, and now comes a great visual that has been anticipated since the song’s release.

Yaw SkyFace shot and directed the music video for “Stay Wicked,” which is now gaining a lot of attention on YouTube. The scenes and visual quality make it one of the top films of the year 2022.

The “Stay Wicked” music video, as expected by music fans, should not be the most popular on many music fans’ screens and playlists anytime soon.

Tom D’Frick, known in real life as Barclain Oridge Samuel McTrinity Abusah, is a fictional character. In February 2022, was signed as the first artist on the ‘Stubborn Academy Label.’

Watch the video below:

After years of hard effort, he was offered a record label deal after winning multiple honors at the Volta Music Awards.

“La Read,” “Ovorvorm,” “Truth X,” “Debaters,” “The CyPher,” and other hit songs by Tom D’Frick were released before his signing with Stubborn Academy Label.