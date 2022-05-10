type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTom D'Frick releases the music video for "Stay Wicked," which features Medikal
Entertainment

Tom D’Frick releases the music video for “Stay Wicked,” which features Medikal

By Qwame Benedict
Medikal and Tom D'FrickMedikal and lastest signee Tom D'Frick. photo grid
Medikal and Tom D'Frick
- Advertisement -

Tom D’Frick, a Stubborn Academy signee of Shatta Wale and Medikal, has released his first music video under the label for the song “Stay Wicked” featuring Medikal.

The song’s music was released exclusively on Boomplay a few weeks ago, and now comes a great visual that has been anticipated since the song’s release.

Yaw SkyFace shot and directed the music video for “Stay Wicked,” which is now gaining a lot of attention on YouTube. The scenes and visual quality make it one of the top films of the year 2022.

The “Stay Wicked” music video, as expected by music fans, should not be the most popular on many music fans’ screens and playlists anytime soon.

Tom D’Frick, known in real life as Barclain Oridge Samuel McTrinity Abusah, is a fictional character. In February 2022, was signed as the first artist on the ‘Stubborn Academy Label.’

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

After years of hard effort, he was offered a record label deal after winning multiple honors at the Volta Music Awards.

“La Read,” “Ovorvorm,” “Truth X,” “Debaters,” “The CyPher,” and other hit songs by Tom D’Frick were released before his signing with Stubborn Academy Label.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 10, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    94 %
    1.9mph
    0 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News